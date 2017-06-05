More than 23,000 students graduate fr...

More than 23,000 students graduate from Omani educational institutions

Tuesday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: More than 23,000 students graduated from the government and private higher education institutions in the Sultanate in 2015/2016, according to the Higher Education Statistics Bulletin issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information . The statistics showed that 23,163 students graduated from the educational institutions of whom 11,427 graduated from universities and government colleges and 11,691 from private universities and colleges.

Chicago, IL

