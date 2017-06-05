Ministry to host cultural exchange meet for non-Muslims in Oman
Muscat: Non-Muslims are invited to get to know Islam in this holy month, officials have announced. The "Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange" Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs is inviting all non-Muslims to attend a social gathering that would introduce Islam.
