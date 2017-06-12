Medical experts in Oman have advised people not to overeat at Iftar and Suhoor
Muscat: More doctors have been put on emergency nightshift duty to cope with the rising number of people falling sick after eating too much. Health experts in Oman have advised people not to over indulge at Iftar during the Holy Month of Ramadan, but many tend to overeat in between Iftar and Suhoor which makes them sick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
