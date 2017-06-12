Mazoon Dairy to lead Oman's food secu...

Mazoon Dairy to lead Oman's food security initiatives from August 2018

Muscat: One of the largest projects on food security in Oman, Mazoon dairy, will begin production from August next year, officials said. The OMR100 million initiative from Tanfeedh's manufacturing lab will increase Oman's dairy self sufficiency to more than 130 per cent by 2040, according to Implementation Support and Follow up Unit.

Chicago, IL

