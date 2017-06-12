Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreem...

Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with Omantel to build an...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with Omantel to build an onsite, leading-edge voice and data network supporting the largest-ever lifestyle destination under construction in the Sultanate, Mall of Oman. It's the latest in a long line of 'firsts' for Mall of Oman, which will boast the country's first snow-park, with an 8,000 sqm play area, the largest VOX Cinemas, a 12,200 sqm Carrefour, a Little Explorers edu-tainment centre and a 2,965 sqm Magic Planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC