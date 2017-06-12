Muscat: Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with Omantel to build an onsite, leading-edge voice and data network supporting the largest-ever lifestyle destination under construction in the Sultanate, Mall of Oman. It's the latest in a long line of 'firsts' for Mall of Oman, which will boast the country's first snow-park, with an 8,000 sqm play area, the largest VOX Cinemas, a 12,200 sqm Carrefour, a Little Explorers edu-tainment centre and a 2,965 sqm Magic Planet.

