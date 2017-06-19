Maersk Postpones Oman-to-Qatar Container Service

Maersk Line, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on Monday the first container feeder service into Qatar will depart Oman on June 26, later than a planned June 19 start. To avoid trade restrictions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and others, Maersk Line said this month it would deliver cargo to Qatar by transferring containers on to smaller vessels in Oman and traveling on from there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.