Maersk Line to begin Qatar feeder container shipments from Oman

Maersk Line, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Friday it will begin container shipments to Qatar from Oman, avoiding trade restrictions imposed on the Gulf state by Arab countries. The first feeder shipment - which involves using smaller ships - is expected to depart Salalah, Oman, on June 19 and arrive in Doha on June 25, Maersk Line said.

