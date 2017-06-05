Lebanon comes to Oman: Caracalla brin...

Lebanon comes to Oman: Caracalla brings new show to Muscat

5 hrs ago Read more: The First Post

As the Royal Opera House Muscat launches its 2017-18 programme, Abdel-Halim Caracalla's iconic dance company closes this season in style It is no exaggeration to call the Caracalla Dance Theatre one of the Arab world's most significant artistic success stories. Growing from a one-man passion project to a mammoth globetrotting dance troupe, the company's eccentric and eclectic mix of styles has remained a constant bubbling presence on the dance circuit for almost half a century.

Chicago, IL

