Lebanon comes to Oman: Caracalla brings new show to Muscat
As the Royal Opera House Muscat launches its 2017-18 programme, Abdel-Halim Caracalla's iconic dance company closes this season in style It is no exaggeration to call the Caracalla Dance Theatre one of the Arab world's most significant artistic success stories. Growing from a one-man passion project to a mammoth globetrotting dance troupe, the company's eccentric and eclectic mix of styles has remained a constant bubbling presence on the dance circuit for almost half a century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC