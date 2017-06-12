Last month, the ROP said that the e-V...

Last month, the ROP said that the e-Visa system was in its final stages of testing.

Muscat: The new e-Visa system will be launched next week by ROP, officials announced. The Oman e-Visa will be launched on Monday, June 19th, under the auspices of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

