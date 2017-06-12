IT authority organises awareness campaign for charitable causes in Oman
Muscat: Information Technology Authority , in cooperation with a few charitable organisations, are organising an awareness campaign for its donations portal, donate.om . Created in 2009, the portal aims to make it easier for people in the Sultanate to donate money towards charities and causes that partner with the site, such as Environment Society of Oman, Al Noor Association for the Blind, Oman Cancer Society, Oman Diabetes Society and more.
