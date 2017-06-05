Indian School Darsait hosts Iftar get-together
Muscat: Indian School Darsait organised an Iftar Get-together at the senior school auditorium on June 5th to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The gathering was attended by Mr. Muradh, Member of Majilis al-Shura, Mr. Salim Mohammad Al Ghamary, Municipal Council Member, Muttrah, Mr. Wilson V. George, Chairman Board of Directors , Mr. C.M. Najeeb, Vice Chairman, BoD, Dr. C.K. Anchan & Mr. Baby Sam Samuel, Director, BoD, Mr. Mathew Abraham, Educational Advisor, BoD, Dr. Alex C. Joseph, Assistant Educational Advisor, Mr. P.M. Jabir, Hon.
