IGC: 2017-18 global grain production ...

IGC: 2017-18 global grain production to fall

During the International Grains Council's annual meeting on June 6, the council discussed the outlook for grains, rice and oilseeds based on its recently released May report. Total grains production in 2017-18 was predicted to fall, although large opening inventories were seen limiting the drop in overall supplies.

Chicago, IL

