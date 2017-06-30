Hit-and-run suspect in Oman apprehend...

Hit-and-run suspect in Oman apprehended by police

Muscat: Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run case that resulted in one death, officials announced. An official source in the Royal Oman Police revealed that the Department of Criminal Investigation in Muscat, with the support of the Al-Khoud Police Station, were able to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run case in Maabela.

Chicago, IL

