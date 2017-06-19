Half a tonne of rotten meat seized by...

Half a tonne of rotten meat seized by Oman inspectors in a single week

Muscat: Over 500kg of rotten meat was seized by inspection teams in just seven days, authorities in North Al Batinah have revealed. The Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources of North Batinah Governorate revealed it has confiscated 518 kg of meat which was unsuitable for human consumption between May 21 and May 27. These seizures were the result of an inspection campaign by the Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for the Governorate of the Interior.

