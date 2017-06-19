Guidelines for fasting people from Oman's Ministry of Health
The ministry issued guidelines for dealing with different medical conditions while fasting in Ramadan and recommended that heart patients who are fasting should eat their Iftar at regular intervals, and avoid food with high fat and salt content.
