Guests in Oman told to dress modestly during Ramadan

Muscat: Tourists should dress modestly during the Holy Month of Ramadan, according to officials in the hospitality sector. Andrea Emmerling, hotel manager, Sheraton Oman Hotel, said: "Every guest that we have the pleasure of welcoming to the Sheraton Oman Hotel during the Holy Month of Ramadan is offered a personalised letter that introduces them to the customs and traditions during those weeks; this includes a strong recommendation to wear appropriate and modest attire that covers arms and legs."

