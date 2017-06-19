Give us a life to live' - " carers pl...

Give us a life to live' - " carers plead for permits in Oman

Current rules are so strict that permits are only issued to the disabled - even if they are incapable of driving Current rules are so strict that permits are only issued to the disabled - even if they are incapable of driving Muscat: People who care for disabled relatives are calling for a change in disabled permit rules so that they can avoid breaking the law. Disability advocates say people who care for relatives with disabilities should also receive permits - not just the person with the disability.

