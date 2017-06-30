Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia,...

Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia and Romania have seen tremendous growth.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Places, such as Georgia, Armenia, Goa, Kochi and Nepal, are likely to witness a surge of visitors from Oman during the Eid holidays, according to travel agents and senior airline officials. Wasim Zaidi, general manager, Oman, Jet Airways, said: "Cost-conscious travellers are turning to exotic destinations keeping their budget in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC