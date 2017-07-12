Fuel prices for July announced in Oman
Muscat: Fuel prices for July have continued its downward trend from last month, the Ministry of Oil and Gas announced today. According to the latest prices released by the Ministry, M95 petrol will now cost 183 baisas per litre compared to 191 baisas a litre last month.
