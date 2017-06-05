Film from Oman wins award at Estonia Film Festival

A short film entitled, "Happiness-Generation of Love," directed by an Indian expatriate living in Oman-Thasleem Khan-won the special jury award at the Unprecedented Cinema International Festival of Short Film, which was held at Estonia from May 31 to June 4 this year. A short film entitled, "Happiness-Generation of Love," directed by an Indian expatriate living in Oman-Thasleem Khan-won the special jury award at the Unprecedented Cinema International Festival of Short Film, which was held at Estonia from May 31 to June 4 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.