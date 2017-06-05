Film from Oman wins award at Estonia ...

Film from Oman wins award at Estonia Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

A short film entitled, "Happiness-Generation of Love," directed by an Indian expatriate living in Oman-Thasleem Khan-won the special jury award at the Unprecedented Cinema International Festival of Short Film, which was held at Estonia from May 31 to June 4 this year. A short film entitled, "Happiness-Generation of Love," directed by an Indian expatriate living in Oman-Thasleem Khan-won the special jury award at the Unprecedented Cinema International Festival of Short Film, which was held at Estonia from May 31 to June 4 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC