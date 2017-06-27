Eid Al Fitr celebrated in the Sultana...

Eid Al Fitr celebrated in the Sultanate of Oman

Monday

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Khour Mosque in Muscat on Monday morning on the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Sayyid Fahd was accompanied during the Eid prayers by their highnesses; members of the royal family, ministers, undersecretaries, advisors and prominent figures.

Chicago, IL

