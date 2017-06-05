Dozens of dead fish cleared from Oman...

Dozens of dead fish cleared from Oman beach

Yesterday

Muscat: Fish clean up efforts have been conducted in Al-Wusta coast, officials announced. The Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources of Al-Wusta Governorate has reported a fish clean up in a beach in the Mhout area, in Wusta.

