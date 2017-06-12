Crime rate in Oman down 25 per cent in 2016

The number of crime perpetrators decreased by 22.8 per cent to reach 20,577, compared with 26,655 in 2015, according to the statistical data bulletin on crimes in the Sultanate in 2016 issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information . Photo-File The number of crime perpetrators decreased by 22.8 per cent to reach 20,577, compared with 26,655 in 2015, according to the statistical data bulletin on crimes in the Sultanate in 2016 issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information .

