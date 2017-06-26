Cool getaways in Oman during Eid holidays
Ramadan would've been more challenging this year considering the 15 hours long fasts in longer and hotter days that Oman has been experiencing. Hence, the week-long Eid holidays should be an ideal opportunity for you to getaway from the heat in the city and cool off in the beautiful wilderness of Oman where the temperature is at least below boiling point, unlike elsewhere in the country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
