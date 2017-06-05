Companies may now register their esta...

Companies may now register their establishments via an online visa system.

Muscat: Companies may now register their establishments via an online visa system, the ROP has announced. The Royal Oman Police has launched its new eVisa system for companies and institutions, and invites firms to register for accreditation through their online portal in order to ease visa procedures.

Chicago, IL

