Call to cut delay in investment proje...

Call to cut delay in investment projects in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times of Oman

The businessmen stressed during a meeting at the headquarters of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the need to reduce the delay in the completion of applications of economic activities. -ONA The businessmen stressed during a meeting at the headquarters of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the need to reduce the delay in the completion of applications of economic activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC