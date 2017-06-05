Cairo International Airport File Photo
The repatriation of Qatari citizens comes just days after Egypt and its Gulf allies cut ties with Qatar and announced they would be closing all ports to Qatari vessels and banning air traffic from Qatar. Sources at Cairo International Airport told Egypt Today that 33 Qataris departed on Kuwaiti Airlines, eight on an Omani Airlines flight departing to Muscat and 23 on a Jordanian Airlines flight to Amman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC