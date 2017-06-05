Cairo International Airport File Photo

The repatriation of Qatari citizens comes just days after Egypt and its Gulf allies cut ties with Qatar and announced they would be closing all ports to Qatari vessels and banning air traffic from Qatar. Sources at Cairo International Airport told Egypt Today that 33 Qataris departed on Kuwaiti Airlines, eight on an Omani Airlines flight departing to Muscat and 23 on a Jordanian Airlines flight to Amman.

