Bus tyre blow out caused crash: Royal Oman Police

Muscat: A blown out tyre was the cause of a collision between a bus and a trailer truck that claimed the lives of eight people and injured 12 on Wednesday, according to police. "Initial details of the collision between a trailer truck and an Emirati bus on June 14 indicate that the bus veered to the opposite lane, incoming from Dhofar, due to a burst front left tyre," the Royal Oman Police said in an online statement.

Chicago, IL

