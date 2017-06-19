Art exhibit taking flight a " see what we did there? a " in Montclair
Julian Acosta poses in front of one of the “Wings of the World” paintings on display at the Montclair Plaza Wednesday June 21, 2017 as friend Lois Joiner looks on. “Wings of the World,” an interactive art exhibit from InterMinds made its worldwide debut at the Montclair Plaza as part of Art Works, a unique art installation series.
