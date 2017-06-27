Arab Sanctions Put Crimp in Doha Hote...

Arab Sanctions Put Crimp in Doha Hotels' Business

A boycott imposed by four Arab nations that accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism is squeezing the tourism sector, and Doha's hotels, which would normally be full in the Eid al-Fitr holiday, have seen steep falls in their occupancy rates. A Reuters survey of five major hotels found average occupancy was around 57 percent at the start of the Eid festival on Sunday, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month, when friends and families eat and pray together and take holidays.

