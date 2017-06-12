'Al Qaranqashouh' celebrated on mid-R...

'Al Qaranqashouh' celebrated on mid-Ramadan night in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Times of Oman

It is held on the night of mid-Ramadaan where children come out after breaking their fasting and praying Maghrib in organised groups. -ONA It is held on the night of mid-Ramadaan where children come out after breaking their fasting and praying Maghrib in organised groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC