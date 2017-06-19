Across the board selling pressure drags Oman shares lower
Muscat: Selling pressure across the board led the MSM30 index to plunge by 1.42 per cent to close at 5195.124 points. The MSM Sharia Index was down by 0.75 per cent to end at 764.31 points.
