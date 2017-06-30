According to the Royal Oman Police, t...

According to the Royal Oman Police, the accident took place near the Qarn al-Alam Triangle

Muscat: A collision between a bus and a trailer truck in Oman has resulted in six deaths and 14 injuried, police have confirmed. According to the Royal Oman Police, the accident took place near the Qarn Al Alam Triangle.

Chicago, IL

