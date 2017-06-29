Abengoa Abengoa concludes its first e...

Abengoa Abengoa concludes its first electric substation in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Abengoa , the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the energy and environment sectors, has successfully concluded the works of its first electric substation in Oman for the Oman Electricity Transmission Company . The contract, valued at 18 million euros, has involved the supply, construction, test and commissioning of the electric substation Al Dreez, 132/33 kV, located 230 km from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC