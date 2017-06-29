Abengoa Abengoa concludes its first electric substation in Oman
Abengoa , the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the energy and environment sectors, has successfully concluded the works of its first electric substation in Oman for the Oman Electricity Transmission Company . The contract, valued at 18 million euros, has involved the supply, construction, test and commissioning of the electric substation Al Dreez, 132/33 kV, located 230 km from Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.
