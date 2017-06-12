A young Omani boy who was kidnapped h...

A young Omani boy who was kidnapped has been found safe and well, police officials have confirmed.

Muscat: A young Omani boy who was kidnapped has been found safe and well, police officials have confirmed. The Royal Oman Police say the kidnapping, believed to have happened in Maabela, Muscat governorate, took place in the early hours of this morning.

