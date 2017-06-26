A man has drowned in Oman, according ...

A man has drowned in Oman, according to a tweet by the Public Authority for Civil Defense

Muscat: A man has drowned in Wilayat Bausher today, according to a tweet by the Public Authority for Civil Defense . A report was received by PACDA of a man who was was drowning in a pond in the Al Awabi area.

