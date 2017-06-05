A kidnapped teenage girl was found in...

A kidnapped teenage girl was found in Maabela, officials announced.

Muscat: A kidnapped teenage girl was found in Maabela, officials announced. A source from the Royal Oman Police has said that the Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the South Batinah Police, were able to locate a thirteen year old girl on Friday afternoon in Al Maabela.

