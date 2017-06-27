3 Cuisines to try this Eid in Muscat, Oman

Having a fabulous dine-out experience during Eid holidays has become some sort of a ritual for locals and expats residing in the Sultanate, and with more restaurants opening up around town, there is no better way than immersing yourself in culinary adventure from around the world, tickling your taste-buds and giving them a treat to remember. In Muscat, the restaurant culture is expanding, with a variety of cuisines dishing up mouth-watering delicacies from Japanese sushi rolls, to South American fire-kissed ribs, and everything in between.

