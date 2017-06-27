3 Cuisines to try this Eid in Muscat, Oman
Having a fabulous dine-out experience during Eid holidays has become some sort of a ritual for locals and expats residing in the Sultanate, and with more restaurants opening up around town, there is no better way than immersing yourself in culinary adventure from around the world, tickling your taste-buds and giving them a treat to remember. In Muscat, the restaurant culture is expanding, with a variety of cuisines dishing up mouth-watering delicacies from Japanese sushi rolls, to South American fire-kissed ribs, and everything in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC