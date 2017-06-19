192 prisoners granted amnesty for Eid...

192 prisoners granted amnesty for Eid: Royal Oman Police

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has released more than 190 inmates to join their families for Eid, according to a statement by the Royal Oman Police . "On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1438, His Majesty the Sultan issues a special amnesty for 192 inmates of convicted prisoners in various cases," the ROP said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC