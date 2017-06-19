192 prisoners granted amnesty for Eid: Royal Oman Police

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has released more than 190 inmates to join their families for Eid, according to a statement by the Royal Oman Police . "On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1438, His Majesty the Sultan issues a special amnesty for 192 inmates of convicted prisoners in various cases," the ROP said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.