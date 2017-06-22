135 Omani firms ready to export food ...

135 Omani firms ready to export food items to Qatar

14 hrs ago

Around 135 Omani companies have expressed their readiness to export a wide-range of goods, including food items and building materials, to Qatar, which are expected to enter the local market very soon. A number of Omani and Qatari businessmen held bilateral meeting at in Muscat on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

