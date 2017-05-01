Weather Alert: Parts of Oman experience rainfall
Latest weather analysis shows that the Sultanate will affected by a rain over North Batinah, Al Hajar Mountains and the Dhofar governorate. Rain clouds are expected to form over the Muscat region on Monday.
