VAT is coming to Oman. Are you ready?

Companies will have to shell out a large sum on staff training and upgrading of IT systems after VAT introduction Companies will have to shell out a large sum on staff training and upgrading of IT systems after VAT introduction Muscat: Traders in Oman face paying up to OMR40,000 to change to a value added tax system ahead of its introduction here, according to analysts. GCC countries have drafted a collective VAT framework which was announced by Saudi Arabia last week.

Chicago, IL

