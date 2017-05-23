Various yoga organisations and institutions in Oman have joined hands with the Indian Embassy.
Muscat: Around 5,000 people are expected to participate in International Day of Yoga at the Oman International Exhibition Centre on June 21, the Indian Embassy announced on Wednesday. Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, Indra Mani Pandey said that various yoga organisations and institutions in Oman have joined hands with the Indian Embassy to celebrate the event.
