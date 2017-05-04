U...O O3UOEO O3-O U O2 O1U U...O U OaO1O2O2 U...U U Usu... O U O3U O U...O ...
Setting a new benchmark for excellence in safety, Mercedes-Benz Oman has launched the Mercedes-Benz Comprehensive Care initiative for models registered prior to 1st January 2010. This service has been developed to help maintain the superior performance, safety and comfort year after year for older vehicles.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
