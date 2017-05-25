Two arrested for forging official doc...

Two arrested for forging official documents, the ROP announced.

Muscat: Two expats were arrested for forging official documents, the Royal Oman Police announced. The Department of Criminal Investigation, led by the police in the province of Al-Dhahirah, has arrested two expats of Asian nationalities on charges of forging official documents.

