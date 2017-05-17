TRC makes presentation on Oman's Nati...

TRC makes presentation on Oman's National Innovation Strategy

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Dr. Sharifa bint Hamoud Al Harthiyah, Manager of the National Innovation Strategy Project, made a presentation on the National Innovation Strategy. Photo-ONA Dr. Sharifa bint Hamoud Al Harthiyah, Manager of the National Innovation Strategy Project, made a presentation on the National Innovation Strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC