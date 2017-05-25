Three Pakistani nationals arrested in...

Three Pakistani nationals arrested in Bengaluru for living under false identities

An Indian and three Pakistani nationals were arrested in Bengaluru, for allegedly staying in India under fake identities. They were living in South Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout for the past nine months.

