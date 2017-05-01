The ban on some Omani foods has a oegreatly harmed the Sultanatea

The ban on some Omani foods has a oeg...

7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: The ban on some Omani foods has "greatly harmed the Sultanate", a Shura member told the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries at a council meeting earlier today. The United Arab Emirates last week banned certain Oman produced vegetables from the country, citing high levels of pesticide.

