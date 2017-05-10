Steps have been taken to minimise dam...

Steps have been taken to minimise damage to Omani institutions from ransomware

Muscat: There have been intensive national efforts to curb the spread of the global cyber attacks on the Oman government's sites, officials announced on Saturday. The Oman CERT released a statement regarding global cyber attacks on electronic devices in nearly 100 countries.

