Starcare received this WHO certification on the 8th of May, 2017. Photo - Supplied

Muscat: Patients in Oman who're headed to Starcare hospitals for treatment can be guaranteed some of the best patient care in the country, after the hospital became one of the first in the Sultanate to receive the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative from the World Health Organisation. With Oman's Ministry of Health looking to raise the quality of patient care and treatment in hospitals across the country to international standards, Starcare received this certification on May 8, 2017, and the hospital's CEO, Dr. Mohammed Nasee, is sure that his would be the first of many healthcare centres in the country to receive this certification.

